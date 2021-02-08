Former Brisbane Broncos star Karmichael Hunt has made his return to rugby league, signing with Intrust Super Cup outfit Souths Logan.

Hunt left Red Hill in 2009 before a venture to rugby and the AFL, and is now eyeing a move into the coach’s box in the near future.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Hunt said he would be open to returning to the NRL “if someone might need a hand somewhere”, whilst remaining keen on a mentorship position after his career.

The former Kangaroos fullback revealed how ex-Souths Logan player and coach Wayne Bennett gave the club a strong backing when Hunt approached him for guidelines to move into coaching several years ago.

“Wayne said you have a good CEO (Jim McClelland) who will support your ambitions at Souths,’’ Hunt said.

“I started thinking about coaching for the last three and a bit years, really seriously.

“With Wayne, there were only discussions about the pathway, not whether I would be a good coach or not.

“I guess in my own head I have already decided that in my own head (that he could be a good coach).

“Wayne sort of came in around the pathway stuff.

“But once I become a fully fledged coach, whether it is here or where ever, in whatever capacity, I would love to use Wayne as a mentor.

“I am sure he would be prepared to help me out, as he has done throughout my career.’’

While a great focus is what comes after he call’s time on his career, Hunt is confident in his playing ability to keep on playing, still holding the passion.

“Deep down, I still want to play footy,’’ he said.

“My body feels great, my mind feels great and as usual, I am looking forward to my footy doing the talking.

“I am not giving away my playing career just yet because I feel I have good years to give.

“But in the long run I feel the IP I have picked up in the other codes, all the pros and cons, I feel like I have something in my head that I am looking forward to bringing into the game.’’

The Magpies’ first game of the 2021 season will be against Burleigh at home on Sunday, March 21.