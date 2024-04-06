St George Illawarra Dragons halfback and captain Ben Hunt has confirmed he is open to the idea of playing with the club beyond the end of the 2025 season.

It's a dramatic backflip from the Queensland State of Origin star, who requested a release from the remainder of his contract with the Dragons from Origin camp last year.

It came after the Dragons moved on former coach Anthony Griffin, who Hunt was close to. The halfback had originally asked to have a contract clause tied directly to Griffin's role at the club within his two-year extension which locked him into the joint-venture until the end of 2025.

The Dragons subsequently refused that request before Hunt re-signed, and have since remained firm under new coach Shane Flanagan that he wouldn't be going anywhere.

A positive start to the season despite a losing record after five rounds, combined with a new halves combination alongside Kyle Flanagan seems to have changed Hunt's mind though after reports emerged during the week that he was now willing to open talks with the club over a new deal that would see him remain a Dragon into 2026.

The captain confirmed that last night following a loss to the Newcastle Knights in miserable weather conditions.

"I haven't got too much to say at the moment, but I feel like I can play on," Hunt said.

Asked specifically if he could see himself remaining at the Dragons, Hunt simply said "yeah."

The halfback, who has more than 300 games in the NRL, said it was changes at the club which have forced him to re-evaluate, but wouldn't elabroate further than that.

"There have been a lot of things that have changed," Hunt added.

Currently 34 years of age, Hunt would be 36 by the time any extension into 2026 finishes.