Few head coaches can make a rebuild seem appealing however, after one conversation with Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson, North Queensland Cowboys star Reece Robson was convinced, crediting "Trent's vision" as the driving force behind the move.

Following the departures of Luke Keary, Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Terrell May, and Sitili Tupouniua, talk that the Roosters could miss the top eight for the first time in eight years were getting louder and louder. But after securing the services of one of the best hookers in the game, it seems that the Roosters' reign isn't stopping anytime soon.

Reece Robson, who enjoyed a stellar 2024 campaign that included an Origin series win and a finals berth, looked to be the future of the North Queensland Cowboys. That was, until the club released a statement last Friday, announcing his departure at the end of the 2025 season.

“We tabled our best possible offer, but unfortunately were not able to compete with the final offer Reece received," Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

However, Robson has highlighted his new club's plans for the future as the reason for the interstate switch.

“Speaking to Trent [Robinson] and Nick [Politis] and getting a taste of what they are trying to build at the Roosters, it was very exciting,” Robson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He conceded that he was wary of how the Bondi-based club would handle the departures of multiple senior players, but was relieved to hear the direction the club was moving in was a positive one.

“One of the questions you ask given the amount of senior and great players that have moved on is about what the future looks like at the club, given Luke Keary, Jared, Suaalii and Manu have gone," Robson was quoted as saying.

“I chatted to Trent about the talent coming through their junior ranks and hearing their views about their plans to fill those gaps and the football they will play, it made me excited about going to that side.

This isn't the first time Robinson has reeled in a star player after they've shared concerns about a rebuild.

The mastermind coach was able to convince premiership winner Luke Keary and Eels fullback Michael Gordon to join the club after a 15th-place finish in 2016.

The club went on to claim the second-best record in the NRL the following season, and back-to-back premiership victories in 2018 and 2019.

Robson also noted that his time in the Blues camp helped sway his decision, after spending time with several Roosters players, including Luke Keary, Spencer Leniu, Angus Crichton, James Tedesco, and Joseph Suaalii.

What this means for Sydney Roosters' current starting nine, Brandon Smith, remains to be seen. There are reports he may need to find a new home once his current contract expires at the end of next year, however, there has been no comment made by either Smith or the Roosters.

While the club eagerly awaits the arrival of their best dummy half since Jake Friend, the Origin star's focus remains solely on winning a premiership with the Cowboys.

“I want to go out on the right note," Robson assured.

"We're aiming high and I think I can finish my time at the club with a premiership. We have the team to do it."

Reece Robson will return to New South Wales in 2026, where he has spent time with both the Blues as well as a short stint with the St George Illawarra Dragons. He has played 119 NRL games and five State of Origin matches, scoring all 23 of his tries in his 110 appearances for the North Queensland Cowboys.