The Newtown Jets and Norths Devils will square off in the opening game of NRL Grand Final day for the right to be crowned 2024 State Champions.

The now annual game pits the premiers of the NSW Cup and QLD Cup against each other, with kick-off set for 1:20pm (AEST) on Sunday at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to the game, including how to watch it on TV, and live stream it online.

How to watch the 2024 State Championship on TV

There are two ways to watch the State Championship on TV in Australia. The first of those is through Channel 9 and the second is through Fox Sports.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 on a Foxtel service. To watch the Fox Sports coverage on Fox League (Channel 502), you will need a Foxtel sports subscription complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the 2024 State Championship online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match between the NSW Cup and QLD Cup champions, you'll be able to do so through two methods.

To watch the free coverage on Channel 9, you'll be able to use 9Now with a valid email address. To watch the Fox Sports coverage, you'll be able to do so with a subcription to Kayo Sports.

Key game information: 2024 State Championship - Newtown Jets vs Norths Devils

Kick-off: 1:20pm (AEDT), Sunday, October 6

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Keiren Irons

Bunker official: Peter Gough

Teams

Newtown Jets

1. Liam Ison 2. Tom Rodwell 3. Chris Veaila 25. Jackson Ferris 5. Samuel Stonestreet 6. Khaled Rajab 7. Niwhai Puru 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Tuku Hau Tapuha 11. Kyle Pickering 12. Billy Burns 13. Blake Hosking

Interchange: 15. Jordin Leiu 17. Billy Magoulias 18. Samuel Healey 19. Bradley Fearnley 22. Jordan Swann 21. Josh Cook

Norths Devils

1. Jordan Lipp 2. Blake Paskins 3. Tesi Niu 4. Jacob Gagan 5. Manase Kaho 6. Jack Wright 7. Jack Ahearn 8. Cooper Jenkins 9. Kierran Moseley 20. George Fai 11. Oryn Keeley 12. Jeremiah Simbiken 13. Mason Teague

Interchange: 14. Zak Mcguire 15. James Flack 16. Sam Elliott 18. Campbell Duffy 19. Zach Brooks 10. Wyatt Reynolds