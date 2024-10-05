The 2024 NRLW Grand Final will see the Sydney Roosters clash with the Cronulla Sharks in the second game of the day.

The NRLW Grand Final - which will see the Sharks in their second season looking to win their first premiership, and the Roosters looking to win their first since 2021 - will be played at Sydney's Accor Stadium, with kick-off set for 3:55pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 6.

This is Zero Tackle's full guide to the match, including how to watch it on TV and live stream it online.

How to watch the 2024 NRLW Grand Final on TV

There are two ways to watch the NRLW Grand Final on TV in Australia. The first of those is through Channel 9 and the second is through Fox Sports.

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 on a Foxtel service. To watch the Fox Sports coverage on Fox League (Channel 502), you will need a Foxtel sports subscription complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the 2024 NRLW Grand Final online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match between the Roosters and Sharks, you'll be able to do so through two methods.

To watch the free coverage on Channel 9, you'll be able to use 9Now with a valid email address. To watch the Fox Sports coverage, you'll be able to do so with a subcription to Kayo Sports.

Key match information: 2024 NRLW Grand Final, Sydney Roosters vs Cronulla Sharks

Kick-off: Sunday, October 6, 3:55pm (AEDT)

Venue: Accor Stadium, Homebush

Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Touch judges: Rochelle Tamarua and Karra-Lee Nolan

Bunker official: Kasey Badger

Teams

Sydney Roosters

1. Sam Bremner 2. Jayme Fressard 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Brydie Parker 6. Jocelyn Kelleher 7. Tarryn Aiken 8. Millie Elliott 9. Keeley Davis 10. Otesa Pule 11. Amber Hall 12. Olivia Kernick 13. Tiana Davison

Interchange: 14. Tavarna Papalii 15. Jasmine Strange 16. Samantha Economos 17. Pani Hopoate 18. Mia Wood 19. Mya Hill-Moana

Cronulla Sharks

1. Emma Tonegato 2. Cassie Staples 3. Tiana Penitani 4. Annessa Biddle 5. Georgia Ravics 6. Georgia Hannaway 7. Tayla Preston 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Quincy Dodd 10. Holli Wheeler 11. Talei Holmes 12. Rhiannon Byers 13. Brooke Anderson

Interchange: 14. Filomina Hanisi 15. Manilita Takapautolo 16. Vanessa Foliaki 17. Tegan Dymock 19. Nakia Davis-Welsh 20. Chloe Saunders