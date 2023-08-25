The Parramatta Eels can still make the finals, but they need a miracle.

Brad Arthur's side kept their slim hopes alive with a 14-point win over the Penrith Panthers at the foot of the mountains on Thursday evening to open Round 26 in what was the club's final game of a disappointing season.

It marks the fourth time in their last six meetings against the Panthers that the Eels have recorded a victory, but will count for little when it's all told at the end of the season.

As if to sum up the season, in a game where the Eels needed to put a cricket score on the Panthers, they started superbly and were primed to run away with the game when they held a 22 points to 4 lead at halftime.

That was quickly shut down by the Panthers though, and a 14-point win instead of what could have been shaping as a monster leaves the Eels firmly in miracle territory if they weren't already.

As it stands after Thursday's contest, the Eels have 28 competition points, and their bye in the final round of the season means they will wind up with 30.

It seems to be common knowledge that 32 will be the mark to make the finals, with for and against then deciding the winner.

But there is a scenario where 30 points could be enough, with for-and-against then to coming into play. Unfortunately, the Eels for and against at this stage aren't in great shape at only plus 12.

That section of the ladder is:

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (30 points, + 73)*

9. Parramatta Eels (28 points, + 13)

10. North Queensland Cowboys (28 points, + 12)

11. Sydney Roosters (28 points, - 62)

*Bye points already added.

So to make the finals, the Eels need all of those sides to win up on 30 points, and with a for and against of less than positive 13.

For it to happen, the Eels need each of the following to occur.

1. The Sydney Roosters lose to the Wests Tigers.

2. The Sydney Roosters defeat the South Sydney Rabbitohs by at least 61 points, but no greater than 74 points. The 74-point tally increases with each point the Roosters lose to the Tigers by.

3. The North Queensland Cowboys lose at least one of their last two games but have no overall for and against gain.

Those scenarios would leave the Roosters on 30 points with a for and against less than the Eels, while their win of greater than 61 points would reduce the for and against of South Sydney to less than the Eels' final mark.

The Cowboys winning only one game also leaves them on 30 points, but any for and against positive difference will take them ahead of the Eels.