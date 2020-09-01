A return to the northern beaches for Kieran Foran could be on the cards if the Sea Eagles are able to part ways with Dylan Walker in the coming off-season, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Walker is set for a pay increase next season with Manly, but with the club eyeing to reunite Foran and Des Hasler, Walker could be the name to make way for the luckless Bulldog.

Trent Barrett, a close mate of Walker, could be aligned to a move that would see Foran depart Belmore with Walker coming the other way.

With the Bulldogs already stating their 2021 pans without Foran after singing Blake Green for next season, the Sea Eagles and Knights stand as the frontrunners for his signature.

While reuniting Foran with the Sea Eagles would be a timely matchup for Hasler, concerns remain around their available cap space.

Walker signed a two-year deal with the club last season, with a major pay increase set to come into play next season.

If the Sea Eagles are able find a rival suitor for their centre, Foran could find a place with Manly.