It's one of the more confusing contract models in recent times, however it took Dylan Brown just a week to create the model, shun rival clubs and commit to Parramatta for up to nine years.

While the Dolphins were ready to start scribbling ones and zeroes on a blank chequebook, Brown was working out how to guarantee himself long-term security without a deal that locks him away for the rest of his career.

Re-signing with Parramatta last month, the contract is a two-year extension tying him down to the end of 2025, with an option of extending through to the end of 2031, giving Brown security until he's 31.

After holidaying through Europe for a month following New Zealand's World Cup semi-final exit, all the chatter in Australia was about Brown or his halves partner Mitchell Moses, with both off-contract at the end of this season, however Dylan's mind was clear as he bounced around a continent on the other side of the world.

When he finally touched down in Australia just a fortnight before Christmas, Brown caught up with managers Chris and Gavin Orr, who scribbled an odd structure on a whiteboard in front of the 22 year-old - his contract.

While the contract's option appeared to end in 2031, Brown has the chance to either not re-up or renegotiate in 2026 and 2028, with deal locking him definitely through to the end of 2025.

“Gavin and Chris said, ‘We should take this contract model to Parra', and I 100 per cent agreed,” Brown told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We didn't go to any other clubs with the offer. I was happy to stay at Parra and build the contract around that model. It only took one week and Parra agreed. I was really surprised.

“We had a three-way phone call with Gavin and Chris, we had a laugh and thought, ‘How good is this'. Then I flew home to New Zealand for Christmas.”

While the five-eighth would classify him as a fairly laid back individual, but didn't want to lock himself in for certain for the rest of his career.

“I'm a very go-with-the-flow, happy person, and I didn't want to lock in anything for too long,” Brown said.

“I'm only young. I'm 22. If I'm 28 with kids, or closer to the end of my career, you'd want security. But for me, it's not like that. It's a long deal, but I'll only focus on this year, not the next nine years.”

While money is great motivator for some, tasting a Grand Final only for it to be lost inside the first half hour is driving Brown to avenge the defeat.

“And it's not until you get a taste of something you realise how badly you want it,” Brown said. “I've been with the team a while now, and there are a lot of good relationships.

“You can play in a team with superstars, but if you don't get along well, you won't want to play for the person alongside you. That's always been my goal, to be that player others want to play alongside.”