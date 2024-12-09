Former New Zealand Rugby Union Sevens player Moses Leo will be looking to replicate the immediate success of fellow cross-code star Will Warbrick as he joins the Melbourne Storm team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The former Olympian was originally meant to make the switch in 2026, but New Zealand Rugby released him from his sevens contract last month, allowing for the early move to the Melbourne Storm club.

He played against Australia in the Bronze-medal match at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and was in the squad that lost in the quarter-finals to South Africa at the Paris Olympics this year.

"The way that things unfolded, I was fortunate enough to get a release from New Zealand and get over earlier to soak up all the information that I can to make the transition as best as possible to maximise my potential." Leo said per Fox Sports.

It is a familiar circumstance, with fellow outside back and former New Zealand sevens player, Will Warbrick completing what has been an extremely successful two years at the Storm, contributing significantly to the Storm's charge towards the Grand Final, ultimately earning an international debut for the New Zealand Kiwis at the Pacific Championships in late October.

“Back in sevens, I did live with Will for a bit of a stint,” Leo revealed to Fox Sports.

“Seeing his success made it a real option for me, especially this team with the environment and what they breed attracted me to make the switch.

“Seeing ‘Brick' be successful was really motivating for me.”

With a lineup consisting of star-studded outside backs such as, Xavier Coates, Will Warbrick and emerging youngsters Jack Howarth and Sua Fa'alogo, not to mention the ever-reliable Nick Meaney, there is no doubt Moses Leo will have his work cut out for him in order to gain a starting spot in the team.

With Warbrick spending his first year in reserve grade at the Sunshine Coast Falcons, Leo understands that there is the likelihood that he will be following that same path.

“There are no expectations there, I'm just trying to be the best man I can be and do what's best for the team. Hopefully, I can drive the boys to be better and whatever is best for the team, whether I'm on the field or not."