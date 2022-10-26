“The way I look at it, if that hadn't happened, without those two years out I might not have ended up as a dummy-half and ended up making a career of this.”

As he says, this injury, which easily could have seen him never return to the game, ultimately put him on the path to representing Australia.

“Oh I hated it for the first 12 months or so,” he continued.

“Eventually, I got my head around it and the way you have to be involved with every play or at least touch the ball every play.

“I had been playing in the halves and was pretty happy picking and choosing when I chimed in. But I got used to it and now I think I'm pretty lucky with how it all panned out.”

The 24-year-old now finds himself in a battle with Ben Hunt to be Australia's starting number nine but can be just as impactful off the bench when required.

He is already a State of Origin winner and will be hoping to add the World Cup to his list of accolades when the finals begin next month.