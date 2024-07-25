Australia have been confirmed as the host nation for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

The tournament, which was originally set to be held in 2025 with the United States of America hosting, was moved from the nation after financial backing was lost.

The IRL then announced the tournament would be delayed by a year, with a Southern Hemisphere host now confirmed to be Australia.

It has also been confirmed that some matches will be held in Papua New Guinea - which by the time the tournament kicks off could be gearing up for its own NRL team.

New Zealand is believed to have been left out of the hosting arrangement for the tournament, which the IRL said would likely host both double and triple-headers, with ten men's teams, eight women's teams and eight wheelchair teams to play the tournament during October and November of 2026.

The men's tournament has been reduced from 16 to 10 teams, with IRL chairman Troy Grant saying that Australia's hosting of the tournament would take the World Cup to a new level.

“The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle of the sport and RLWC2026 promises to be the best and most competitive ever staged," Grant said.

“On behalf of the IRL Board, I would like to congratulate ARLC Chair Peter V'landys, the ARLC Board, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and his team on the quality of their bid and I have every confidence that they will deliver the best World Cup on record.

“We have all been impressed by the ARLC's ventures into Las Vegas, led by Peter and Andrew, and have no doubt that they will elevate the Rugby League World Cup to a new level.

“Rugby League has never been stronger in Australia and the Pacific, with sold-out stadiums, record television ratings and much excitement about Pacific expansion.

“The 2026 World Cup in Australia, with matches to played in Papua New Guinea, will see the rise of the game in the Pacific reach greater heights and ensure Rugby League is the No.1 sport in the region.

“The condensed format at RLWC2026 will mean every single match is competitive, while the possibility of some games being played as double or triple headers represents great value for fans wanting to see the best rugby league talent on the planet.

“The culture, diversity and competitiveness of the nations involved will capture the attention of global audiences and grow the game ever further.”

Australia, Samoa, New Zealand, England, Lebanon, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea have all already booked their place for the men's tournament, with the final two spots to be decided by a new World Series tournament to be held in 2025, with the Cook Islands, Jamaica, South Africa and a yet to be determined European qualifier to play in that.

The Women's World Cup will also see Australia, England, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, France and Wales, with another team from the Pacific, as well as the winner of the new World Series - to feature a Pacific Team, either Kenya or Nigeria, either Canada, Jamaica or the USA, and either Greece or Ireland - to claim the other spot.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys said the tournament would be the pinnacle of the international calendar, and also help to strengthen the partnership between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

“The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle of the game's international calendar and Australia is set to deliver the most competitive and culturally diverse World Cup ever staged,” V'Landys said.

“We will host matches across Australia and in Papua New Guinea to showcase the game's best players to inspire the next generation, and cement Rugby League as the number one sport in the Pacific.

“The partnership between the two countries provides a unique opportunity to combine Australia's experience in delivering world class and commercially viable events, while building capacity and capability in PNG, where the passion for the game is unrivalled and the potential for the game is untapped.

“The social and cultural legacy of this tournament will be wide-reaching and long-lasting, as we celebrate and promote diversity and inclusion, bringing communities together to tackle important social issues through the game of Rugby League.

“The Commission thanks the IRL Board for putting its faith in us to deliver a successful and memorable event worthy of our sport's premier international tournament.”