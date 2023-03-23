Fans will have to wait a while to see Corey Horsburgh come up against Royce Hunt again, but after the two traded barbs, the advertising will sell itself.

Hunt was sin-binned in Cronulla's 24-20 loss to the Canberra Raiders after striking Horsburgh in the second-half, just moments before the red-headed Raider completed his first NRL double.

It's months until we get a rematch between the pair, although the clash does fall on a rather ironic date.

The duo, who are former teammates, have since taken to the microphone or social media to trade blows, with Royce Hunt firing the first shot.

“I have never seen a front-rower hide behind a halfback,” Hunt said during a presser.

“You can't just hold me in and push me over and not expect anything. I was a bit upset about that.

“It is what it is, it's rugby league. We get on with it and bash him next game.”

He even quoted Horsburgh's coach, Ricky Stuart.

“As Ricky Stuart would say, he's a weak-gutted dog."

However, it didn't take Corey Horsburgh long to fire back at the former Raider.

"Really happy for my little boy watching Daddy score two tries," Horsburgh wrote on the Instagram story post.

Funnily enough, the next time the duo will face each other is Father's Day.

Cronulla and Canberra won't meet again until Round 27, the final week of the regular season, on the first Sunday of September.

While Hunt only played a singular game for the Raiders some two years before Horsburgh even debuted in the NRL, the pair played 16 NSW Cup games together for the Mounties between 2018 and 2019, before Hunt made the move to the Shire.

It'll be a hostile crowd when the two clubs do meet again, with Sharks fans almost certain to jeer the Raiders' prop when he steps foot onto PointsBet Stadium.