The round 7 injury toll took another hit last night when Parramatta’s Mitch Moses hobbled off the field after a non-contact injury.

Moses pulled up suddenly holding the back of his lower leg, which the Eels medical staff revealed is a suspected calf tear.

Moses is likely to miss 3-6 weeks, which will come as a blow for the top of the ladder Eels.

In other injury news, Roosters duo Victor Radley and Sam Verrills will miss the rest of the season after suffering ACL injuries.

Fellow Rooster Isaac Liu will also miss a few weeks after he suffered a rib fracture on Friday night.

The Broncos also suffered a blow when Matt Lodge left the field with a suspected meniscus injury, while Jacob Host was a late withdrawal for the Dragons after suffering a hamstring injury in training.