Former NRL forward Justin Horo has proposed a plan to freshen up and revolutionise NRL Grand Final week, which would make it into a spectacular event.

Horo, who hosts the Levels Podcast with Willie Mason, has proposed an NRL golf day during Grand Final week, where a player from all 15 clubs will compete in the tournament.

While admitting that it may be hard to organise due to players having their own pre-season plans, he is confident that he can get the event up and running in the coming weeks and months.

“I love everything to do with the Super Bowl and American sports and how they take their time to boost the game over there,” Horo SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“My thing was I was just really enjoying my golf… I have a mutual friend who put me in contact with a (person) who runs Imagine Golf, (which) specialises in corporate golf days.

“We've been going back and forth, we actually came up with Thursday of Grand Final week, that's the concept, it's been up to me to work on the players, which I've done.

“I've got confirmation from all but two teams, I've got the Titans and Tigers to work on.”

The idea from Justin Horo comes after a similar concept was created by Formula One drivers last year and was seen as a successful project.

“We're probably a week away from properly promoting it and talking to major sponsors,” Horo added.

“When I first started it, I had a chat to the boys I'm still really close with, (they're) high profile players in the NRL they're going to be our ambassadors for the day.

“Our six ambassadors are Daly Cherry-Evans, Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga, Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Nathan Cleary.”