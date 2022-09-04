Star Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant has made a plea for Cameron Munster to remain at the club beyond the end of the 2023 season.

The Storm, who have finished fifth on the NRL ladder, have plenty to worry about off the field as they make a push for an unlikely premiership from outside the top four, with the Dolphins and a host of other clubs leading the charge for Munster's services from the start of 2024.

Munster has made forward progress in his contract negotiations with the Storm, with a reported offer of $750,000 per season recently increased.

Despite that, it's believed the offer still isn't up to the standards that the Dolphins will offer, with Wayne Bennett set to put around $1.2 million per season on the table to lure the star five-eighth, who played for Queensland in State of Origin this year and, pending fitness, will travel to England with Mal Meninga's Australian Rugby League World Cup squad at the end of the year.

The salary cap squeeze has been caused by the high profile re-signings of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and Grant himself.

Speaking to the media though, Grant said he wants the Storm to continue their push to win the competition in years to come, and hopes Munster is feeling the same way.

“Hopefully Munster thinks the same way as me,” Grant said.

“Everyone here is hopeful he will stay, he is the heart and soul of the Melbourne Storm at the moment.

“He has been so good this year, his energy for us is infectious.

“Cam is playing such good footy at the moment, I would love him to stay and whether it’s fans, the coaches or the board, we don’t want him to go, but that’s ultimately a decision for Munster.

“As a player, he has to make the right call.”

It's understood Munster is unlikely to make a decision on his future before November 1 unless the Storm play more weight in their salary cap towards the star half, something that seems unlikely given the big contracts which have already been signed.