Anthony Griffin has started clearing house at the St George Illawarra Dragons as he looks to iron out the inconsistencies and build a team capable of challenging for a premiership next year.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the first two casualties have been Griffin’s assistants Mathew Head and Peter Gentle. The Herald reports that Griffin advised both assistant coaches yesterday that their services won’t be required beyond 2022.

The move comes a week after reports Griffin’s job has been under fire, with Dragons CEO Ryan Webb telling the Herald “we’re looking for the right structures supporting our coach in 2023.”

Head in particular has been a mainstay in the Dragons organisation. A St George junior, he played 57 games for St George Illawarra between 2003-07 and then returned to the club for a brief stint in 2009.

Following his retirement he moved into coaching, winning an SG Ball premiership with the Tigers before returning to coach a Dragons NYC side that developed a reputation for exciting attack.

From there he took control of Illawarra in the NSW Cup, staying in the role as a St George Illawarra side was reintroduced and leading the Dragons to the 2019 minor premiership. He was then appointed the club’s NRLW coach before moving into his current assistant role, taking charge of the team’s attack.

Gentle, meanwhile, played just three games for St George in the 80s and started his coaching in Group 6, taking the Camden Rams to consecutive premierships in the 90s.

He was also Head Coach at Super League side Hull FC where he enjoyed a winning record across two seasons. He has previously served as an assistant for the Eels, Sharks, Tigers and Rabbitohs, but his most prominent moment came at the Broncos, where he spent a brief, winless spell as interim coach following the controversial departure of Anthony Seibold in 2016.

The Dragons do not yet have any replacements in mind, but with a number of assistant coaches joining the merry-go-round and the importance of a good team back in the spotlight after recent drama at Wests Tigers, there will be options available.