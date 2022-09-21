The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed their home venues for next season, locking at least two non-NSW home games in as the club officially bypasses Allianz Stadium - for 2023.

The long-running stadium feud between the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Sydney Roosters and Venues NSW finally came to a head in the past week, the Rabbitohs confined to Accor Stadium for 2023.

While the Rabbitohs have continually pushed to move to Moore Park permanently, which is still on the cards for 2024, the club has confirmed that the foundation club will play 'at least eight' home games at Accor Stadium next season, with two interstate home games confirmed while the other two remain up in the air.

The club will once again take a match to the Sunshine Coast, where the club thrashed the Warriors 48-10 six weeks ago. Formerly taking a game to Cairns, the club has been committed to the 'home game' since 2019, something Sunshine Coast Economy Portfolio Councillor Jason O'Pray is eager for.

“We welcome footy fans from Sydney and surrounds to the Sunshine Coast for a mid-year break in our winter sun,” O'Pray said following the Rabbitohs' announcement.

“From footy goals to footy food favourites, we have so much to share with Rabbitohs fans and whether they stay for a day or spend a week here, they can see for themselves why the Sunshine Coast is one of the most popular winter destinations in the country.

“We welcome all Rabbitohs Members and fans to our region as well as the fantastic community work done by Souths Cares. The Rabbitohs and Souths Cares genuinely change people’s lives and we can’t wait to see the team back at Sunshine Coast Stadium in 2023.”

The club will also once again take a match to Perth, a city that that the team has a long-standing relationship with, becoming the first NRL side to host a game at Optus Stadium following its 2018 opening.

However, the side will not return to Dubbo in 2023, the Bunnies' contract to play at Apex Oval expiring after the current season. While the town is beloved by the club, the team has struggled in the Central West location, losing by over 40 points to Penrith in 2021 before a shock-loss to Canberra by 20 in May this year.

The two unannounced home games opens the door for the Rabbitohs to 'host' a match at Magic Round, while the other is yet to be decided.

The regular season won't be the only occasion that South Sydney find a home away from home, hosting a pre-season game at Central Coast Stadium as well as the sixth consecutive Charity Shield played in Mudgee.

South Sydney's 2023 Memberships will finally go on sale at the backend of this week, with the club continually delaying their release while they fought the Allianz Stadium decision.