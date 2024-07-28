North Queensland Cowboys and Maroons' State of Origin star Valentine Holmes has been given permission to test the market ahead of being able to officially do so on November 1.

The veteran centre, who is fresh off another State of Origin campaign for the Maroons and has been a stalwart of the Cowboys' side under Todd Payten in recent years, is off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

There is, however, no guarantee he remains in Townsville for 2024.

News Corp are reporting the club have granted him permission to test the market and may be open to releasing him 12 months ahead of schedule, with the report suggesting the St George Illawarra Dragons have emerged as favourites.

The club, currently in rebuilding mode under Shane Flanagan, have been on the hunt for forwards, but are also yet to replace winger Zac Lomax, who will arrive at the Parramatta Eels at the start of next season.

Holmes' manager Chris Orr confirmed to the publication that his client has been given permission to test the market, but that the Cowboys are still keen on retaining the outside back.

“Val is a Queensland Origin star and he is coming off-contract on November 1. So we are looking to sit down with the Cowboys early and extend him," Orr told the publication.

“By gaining early permission we are able to get to the negotiation table early.

“The Cowboys have indicated they wish for Val to stay.”

It's understood the Cowboys - who have a number of big value contracts on their books - are already stretched on the salary cap front and could look to offload Holmes as they look to balance their roster and also seek improvement, with the side not making the finals last year and in a desperate scramble to qualify this year after a 2022 preliminary final appearance.

Holmes' form has been one of the questions hovering over the side in recent weeks, with the Cowboys reportedly weighing up moving him onto the wing in a bid to reinvigorate his form after the Maroons did the same for Game 3 of the State of Origin series.