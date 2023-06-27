Recently sacked Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook may not be without a job for too long after being linked with multiple clubs,

Holbrook was surprisingly released on Thursday last week in the middle of his fourth season with the club.

He is set to be overtaken by veteran premiership-winning coach Des Hasler from next season.

After recently being linked to a trio of Super League clubs - Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves - he is now being linked to multiple Sydney clubs.

The Wide World of Sports is reporting that at least two Sydney clubs have garnered interest in Holbrook as an assistant coach for next season. However, it is currently unknown which clubs are interested in his services.

At the Titans as a coach, he had a 37 per cent winning rate, securing 30 wins and 51 losses.

Before then, in his first head coaching role, he won the 2019 Super League Grand Final with St Helens. In his three seasons at St Helens', Holbrook won 70 out of a possible 87 games.