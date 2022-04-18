The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly reopened talks to stage the 2023 NRL season opener in the United States of America.

The talks were last mentioned in 2019, with the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs the two clubs involved on that occasion as well before it ultimately fell through.

The idea to stage an NRL match in the United States has been on the backburner ever since, thanks to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with global travel opening and restrictions easing, the Rabbitohs - partly owned by Russell Crowe - and the Sea Eagles, who are supported by Australian actor Hugh Jackman, believe the idea could be tenable once again.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, talks are so far progressed that a venue - the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, which is home of Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer, will host matches at the 2028 Olympic Games and has a capacity of 22,000 - has been identified as the ideal location.

Keeping with a theme from the last round of talks, it's thought that if the game goes ahead, it will be played a week before the rest of the season begins, giving the teams time to get back to Australia and overcome jet lag.

It's understood the concept has the backing of both Fox Sports and Channel 9, who broadcast the competition, while it would also allow the game to be played on Sunday afternoon Australian time if played on a Saturday night in the USA.

Further to that, the NRL would then be able to open Round 1 the following weekend with the Dolphins' first ever NRL game, should the American visit go ahead in 2023.

Rabbitohs chairman Blake Solly said it's something the club are keen on.

“We had discussions a few years ago with the NRL about that potential game to open the season in the US,” Solly told the Herald.

“It didn’t come off then but we’ve always been interested in any opportunity to expand the game in the US provided its part of a long-term strategy from the NRL to continue playing in America. We also have the links to America with owners Russell Crowe and Mike Cannon-Brookes, who has sporting interests [as a part-owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz] in the US.

“We’ve also played a game there against Leeds in Jacksonville. We’ve always been supporters of an expanded World Club Series, so anything to grow the profile of rugby league and the Rabbitohs we are willing to entertain.”