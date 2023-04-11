Round Six saw monster crowds, massive upsets and a side concede the dreaded 50 points.

The Broncos suffered their first defeat meaning every side has now suffered at least one loss. At the opposite end of the table the poor Tigers remain winless.

Below are 20 quick thoughts from a magnificent Round 6 of rugby league.

1. The Tigers were brave on Monday afternoon but lost their five-eighth for the season. It was a game they should have won given the amount of attacking opportunities they had. I just don't see the light at the end of the tunnel for this club right now.

2. A lot was made about Mitch Moses 'shooshing' fans after nailing a late conversion against the Tigers. I'm on record as saying I loved Latrell Mitchell do it last year in the finals but this felt different. A hard-fought victory over a winless side... probably didn't justify the reaction.

3. The NRL needs to define exactly what constitues a hip drop tackle immediately. We saw a host of similar tackles officiated completely diffrrently. When Cooper Cronk and James Graham are reacting in polar opposite directions to the same tackle then what hope do us everyday fans have of understanding the horror tackle?

4. With the Sharks having the bye this week I have mixed feelings. I did miss seeing my side play but it was a far less stressful weekend as a result.

5. For many years we rarely saw short drop outs but now I feel it has almost become habit. Lachlan Miller cannoned a 60 metre drop out just minutes prior to fluffing a short drop out and costing his side a try. Newcastle were ten points up at the time.

6. We are starting to see players stay down again despite the most inconsequential of contact. I fully understand player safety is paramount but we saw instances of obvious penalty milking this past weekend. Whatever happened to the bunker only penalising reportable offences?

7. Marty Taupau was extremely hard done by on Saturday night. It's hard to think of what he could have done quickly considering his knee accidentally contacted the head of a player almost on the ground. I believe a Canberra play the ball was the right outcome.

8. I feel I've been tough on referees here so I'll counter it with a compliment. I thought Peter Gough handled the infamous stink well between the Titans and Dragons. It was a whole heap of nothing and didn't warrent any further action. Well refereed.

9. It was fantastic to see Jarrod Croker back in the NRL for the Raiders. It was no coincidence that Canberra played with a renewed sense of urgency upon their leaders return. The Green Machine looked like a completely different side against the table topping Broncos.

10. Can we just take a moment to appreciate the beauty of Brad Parker's volley on Saturday afternoon? He timed it to utter perfection. Unfortunately, he's in the wrong code. That's a moment he'll want to forget.

11. Sticking with Manly, you really have to ask just what they were hoping to achieve by leaving Tom Trbojevic on the field in that first half? Considering his injury hisory, combined with the direction of the contest, they ran a huge risk there.

12. The Cowboys were always going to rue allowing The Hammer to move clubs but it really bit them on Friday night. The club absolutely did the right thing given their 2022 performances but it must be a tough pill to swallow regardless.

13. If Latrell or Turbo arent ready to go for Origin 1, Campbell Graham is absolutely the choice at centre. He is in red hot form and arguably the game's best defensive centre. I don't love the idea of moving a centre to the wing at rep level but with the Foxx injured, surely Graham is in the discussion?

14. Speaking of Latrell Mitchell, is there a more destructive player in the comp when he's on? I fully understand that he's a little quiet at times to be considered the overall best in the game but his best performances are arguably without peer.

15. Who is the best player in the game, you ask? Well its subjective but Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary sure did send reminders of their credentials over the weekend. Hynes, Tedesco, Latrell and Turbo are in the discussion but it's hard to go past Munster right now. He blew the Roosters off the park to kick off Round Six.

16. Victor Radley is at real risk of becoming a liability to his side despite his undoubted talents. It's now at a point where you're literally waiting for the moment of madness to lead to a penalty or sin bin. He's incredibly lucky to not be suspended for Round 7.

17. A week can change everything in rugby league. Last week the Dragons were riding high and ready to go on a run. A week later the Red V fell short against a hugely undermanned Titans outfit and the knives are out for everyone from the coach to the water boy.

18. Why are players leaving their feet while tackling? Wade Graham was sin binned and sat down for a month following his mistimed hit in Round 1. That set the precedent. Francis Molo was gone the very second he left his feet against the Titans. I havent seen a single similar tackle this year end well.

19. Despite the loss on Sunday night the Warriors are a completely different side this season. They're still outside my top eight sides but Andrew Webster has them right in the discussion. Just further proof that nailing the coaching decision is so very important in a club's success. It sounds so obvious yet proves oh so difficult.

20. The Tigers announcing NRLW signings of players who are moving from the Eels during Mondays pre-game has to be one of the all time stitch ups. Eels fans ultimately got the last laugh on the day but they were fuming at the timing of the announcements. I loved it!