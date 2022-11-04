Australia have booked a semi-final berth after a strong 48-4 victory over Lebanon in the World Cup's opening Quarter Final.

The crisp Huddersfield air didn't deter Australia, however it may have put the chills into Nathan Cleary, who put the opening kick off the match over the touchline on the full.

A resilient Cedars side continued to push Australia early in the piece, however it only took a heavy grubber from Adam Doueihi on the attack to change the pace of the match early.

Valentine Holmes' quick tap saw Australia eat 30 metres on the first play, and from there the Roos got rolling.

Josh Addo-Carr had the opener after a simple shift left, and it wasn't long until the winger doubled up.

Kangaroo captain James Tedesco darted out of dummy-half on halfway, breaking tackles through sheer determination before the custodian found open space, and found the Foxx in support, Nathan Cleary's conversion handing Australia a 10-0 lead.

Two became three awfully fast as Jacob Kirk's heroic take under a Cleary bomb was in vein, Cameron Munster stripping the ball and immediately finding the Canterbury winger untouched for his hat-trick.

Lebanon didn't give in despite the 36-0 scoreline, Adam Doueihi putting Charbel Tasipale through a yawning gap, however the Cedars couldn't capitalise.

Lebanon fans are on their feet after Charbel Tasipale bursts through the line.#RLWC pic.twitter.com/jF6i4FnYM9 — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 4, 2022

The ball continued to fly left, this time Latrell Mitchell touching down shortly before his club captain Cameron Murray scored a quick fire double next to the posts, handing Australia a mighty 30-0 lead heading into the break.

While James Tedesco didn't return for the second half, the Kangaroos attacking flair did, taking just minutes for Addo-Carr to score his fourth of the evening on the back of a Lebanon error.

Latrell Mitchell scooped up the loose ball just 15 metres out and found a flying Foxx, who touched down for number four of the afternoon.

Lebanon wouldn't end their tournament on a scoreless note though, Cameron Munster having an air swing at Mitchell Moses' grubber, and Josh Mansour grabbed the Cedars' sole points of the night, earning the crowd's biggest eruption of the match.

The drums are beating for @Josh_Mansour here in Huddersfield! Lebanon are on the board.#RLWC pic.twitter.com/iqCFTt6FWf — Jack Blyth (@jblesfooty224) November 4, 2022

The Kangaroos would put their foot down after the try, a mad dash through the middle by Harry Grant found Munster, who put the ball on the toe before he could think, and before you could blink the Foxx had his fifth try of the night, and 11th of the tournament.

The night turned scrappy, a number off chances gone begging before Australia crossed for their final try of the night, a nifty short ball from Harry Grant handing Liam Martin his second try of the tournament.

The Cedars sent packing, while the Kangaroos have booked themselves a semi-final clash between the winner of New Zealand and Fiji.

Australia 48 (Josh Addo-Carr 5, Cameron Murray 2, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell tries; Nathan Cleary 6 goals) def. Lebanon 4 (Josh Mansour try)