Brisbane Broncos forward Kobe Hetherington is set to sit down with coach Michael Maguire in urgent talks to discuss his future at the club.

Although he is contracted with the Broncos until the conclusion of the 2025 NRL season, Hetherington has been linked with an exit from the club for the past few months and was even granted permission to speak with rival teams before the November 1 date.

As the Broncos attempt to return to the finals next season, several mass changes are reported to be set to occur in the coming months.

This comes as the Broncos aim to reclaim their success of the 2023 season in which they made the NRL Grand Final, and Michael Maguire looks to shake up the roster after taking over from Kevin Walters.

With his future clouded and links to the Wests Tigers, Hetherington and his management will meet with Maguire this week to discuss his future at Red Hill and whether he will be needed for next season.

“We're going to meet with Michael Maguire next week to see where we are at,” Hetherington's agent Chris Haddad told The Courier-Mail last week.

“100 per cent it is," he added when asked if the back-rower could depart. "It's 50-50 right now.

“We're a chance of staying but we're also a chance of leaving depending on how the meeting goes with Madge.”

The son of former QLD Maroons and Kangaroos representative Jason Hetherington, Kobe has made 77 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos since his debut in 2021 - 22 of those coming from this season.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards, the 25-year-old is normally used off the interchange bench but can play longer minutes when needed.

This season, he has made 1483 total running metres (67 per match), 527 tackles (94.4 per cent tackle efficiency), 25 tackle busts, and one try against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 22.

“Kobe has interest from a couple of clubs, including the Tigers,” Haddad added.

“He loves the Broncos and ideally he would want to stay, but Kobe wants a regular starting spot like any player and that's tough when you have Pat Carrigan playing 13.

“We've agreed to meet next week. The Broncos have given us permission to look around but if they don't give us permission to leave, then we can't get any formal offers.”