Newcastle are set to rest superstar fullback Kalyn Ponga for the remainder of the 2022 season following his third concussion in six weeks, the Sydney Morning Herald have reported.

Ponga went down following a high, open-handed hit from Matt Lodge after eight minutes against the Roosters and didn’t return from the subsequent HIA. Reports claim that Ponga has been booked in to see an independent neurologist in coming days.

The Herald reports that sources close to the club have confirmed they won’t risk bringing Ponga back and expect independent medical experts agree with that consensus. A final decision on his immediate playing future will be made following the meeting.

Ponga has been taken from the field following head knocks five times this year, and this was the third time he had failed an HIA. Post-game reports suggested Ponga felt like he’d let the team down in emotional scenes.

Former players including Andrew Johns and Christian Welch have added their voices to the growing list calling for Ponga to be rested.

“If finals are out of the question and he’s just re-signed, you’ve got to see him as an investment and an asset,” Welch said on Triple M.

“If you’re not going to play finals, what are you going to gain? You might scrape a couple of wins but if you take a long-term view of him, that’s what I’d be thinking – shut him down.”

Newcastle legend Andrew Johns expressed similar sentiments on Channel 9 immediately after the game.

“I don’t think he’ll play again,” Johns said.

“It’s his third head knock this year. They’re not going to make the semis so why would you risk a player like Kalyn?

“I think that’s it for the year. Let him have some time off – he’s too important to the team.”