Star Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth is set to re-sign with the club until at least the end of 2025.

Likely to be one of the most hotly-pursued free agents, Farnworth is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season and has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1.

Most player negotiations have been thrown on the back burner however, with the RLPA and NRL still negotiating the future of the collective bargaining agreement, which currently has the game pondering the potential of a player strike with the season just over a month away from kicking-off.

Despite that, News Corp are reporting that Farnworth has secured his future, signing on with the Broncos until at least the end of 2025.

At this stage, it's understood to only be a verbal agreement, but Farnworth being willing to offer that much despite likely shedding dollars off his contract, and giving up the ability of playing fullback, is a positive step for the Broncos.

The Englishman has quickly carved out a reputation as one of the best centres in the NRL, but is known to want to switch into the number one jumper - something he is unlikely to do at Red Hill following the club's acquisition of Reece Walsh from the New Zealand Warriors during the off-season.

Farnworth, at just 23 years of age, already has 53 NRL games to his name and played for England at the Rugby League World Cup. He reportedly had plenty of interest from rival clubs, as he did 12 months ago when he signed a one-year extension to remain at Red Hill in 2023.

The Dolphins are one club who were gunning for Farnworth ahead of the 2023 season, and were chasing him again for 2024, although the signing of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow likely takes away their ability to offer him the number one jumper long-term.

The Broncos kick-off their 2023 season against the Penrith Panthers.