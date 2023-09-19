Herbie Farnworth has opened up on his decision to leave the Brisbane Broncos next season, opting out at Red Hill for an opportunity with The Dolphins.

Presently in his fifth season with the club, Farnworth will depart the Broncos at the end of the season to join Wayne Bennett at The Dolphins for the 2024 season and admitted he has no regrets about the decision to transfer clubs.

Attempting to win his first NRL premiership, the centre revealed that a major part of his decision-making to move on from the club was due to not getting the contract extension he wanted.

Off-contract at the wrong time, the English international was one of many players the club tried to keep but had to contend with the likes of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Ezra Mam for an extension.

The sudden emergence of Deine Mariner and Jesse Arthars also meant the Broncos could keep more star players, as the duo are on way less money than what Farnworth was demanding.

“It's a tough question, that one,” Farnworth said on his decision to leave, via the Herald.

“Probably the [Broncos] contract wasn't where I wanted it and there were a couple of things that didn't really favour me going forward and trying to push myself more and more.

“The Dolphins were the best fit for me and I'm pretty keen to join them next year and work under Wayne [Bennett].

“Obviously it's pretty cool as well, being a part of one of their opening seasons – it will be pretty cool to build a platform for all the players coming through. That was a big pull as well towards the Dolphins.

“But obviously, I'm not looking past this week either. I'm keen to go to the Dolphins, but I'm loving my time at the Broncos.

“I love this club, and hopefully, we can leave on a special win in the grand final.”

Farnworth and the Broncos will take on the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday evening as they look to advance to the Grand Final.

If Brisbane claims the NRL premiership, it will not only be a fitting end for Farnworth but also for Thomas Flegler, who will depart the club for The Dolphins alongside the Englishman.