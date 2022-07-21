Trent Robinson has handed Joey Manu a 'license to roam' in order to shut down talk of a permanent move to the halves for the Kiwi international.

Luke Keary's long-awaited return from concussion has seen Manu return to right centre, after deputising for the former Kangaroo the past few weeks in stellar fashion.

However, after a stunning display against the Dragons, calls have been made for Manu to switch to five-eighth full-time, leaving either Keary or Sam Walker out of the job, something head coach Robinson isn't stressing over quite yet.

"We've got Sammy Walker and Luke Keary and I feel that it's strange that they (journalists) are questioning their quality as players," Robinson told The Canberra Times.

"Joey will also have the ability to play a certain style which will suit him. We've experimented with it over the last few years so he'll get his time on the ball."

While the roaming should hush the positional move chatter for now, Robinson also revealed that Keary has been cleared to return for a couple of weeks, though there was no need to rush the one-time Blue back into the line-up.

"He passed (concussion protocols) a fair while ago and he was pretty keen on playing last week," Robinson said.

"We felt like he just needed a bit more training after a few weeks off.

"He's worked his way back into contact over the last few weeks."

The three-time premiership-winner will return from the sidelines this Friday night, with the 9th placed Roosters desperate to claw their way back into the finals frame.