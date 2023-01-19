The NRL's first pre-season challenge is set to kick-off in a few weeks, and the $100,000 prize money on the line could boil down to a simple coin flip.

For the first time, the NRL is putting some serious money on the table for the pre-season, running a competition over two weeks, and featuring all 17 clubs plus St Helens.

It puts a new motivator into the previously meaningless clashes, pre-season wins usually falling down the priority list while the focus remains on creating and perfecting new combinations and plays.

Not anymore.

The Daily Telegraph has obtained fresh details from the challenge, listing the points on offer, the reward for attacking play, the dreaded toss of a coin, and much more.

RULES

- 80 minute matches

- No extra time/golden point. A draw will be decided it scores are equal

- Squad sizes: As many as 28 players for week-one matches and 26 for week-two matches

- Unlimited interchange

- World Club Challenge will have 17-man squads with an 18th player for concussion protocols, and 10 interchanges

- One referee, plus the Bunker

LADDER

Competition points are:

- 12 for a win

- Six for a draw

- None for a loss

BONUS POINTS

A bonus point available for each of the following:

- Scoring five or more tries

- Making five or more linebreaks

- Making 10 or more offloads

Teams can earn a maximum 15 points for a win, nine for a draw and three for a loss.

THE WINNER

The winner will be decided by the most competition points, however, if equal, the competition will be decided by:

- For and against (points differential), then if still equal;

- The greater percentage of points scored in for and against, then if still equal;

- Most tries scored, then if still equal;

- Most goals kicked, then if still equal;

- Most drop goals kicked, then if still equal;

- Least amount of penalties conceded across both games ,then if still equal;

- The toss of a coin

The challenge is set to be played across two weekends, Feb 9th-12th and Feb 17th-19th, with nine games per round to decide the victor.

There's a host of bumper clashes throughout the fortnight, including the Grand Final replay, World Club Challenge, Charity Shield and club debuts for a host of players and coaches alike.

There is an unfair advantage brewing with the All Stars clash set to be played on the first weekend, meaning some clubs will be a lot shorter on troops than others.

The pre-season challenge kicks-off in three weeks time, giving clubs plenty of time to decide 'heads or tails' if the time comes.