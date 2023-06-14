SIX60 has been announced as the headline act for the pre-game show at Game 3 of State of Origin in Sydney.

New Zealand's biggest pop-rock band, SIX60, is a multi-platinum-selling band and regularly fill-up crowds across the biggest venues in New Zealand.

Winners of various awards at the New Zealand Music Awards throughout the years, they were awarded the 'Best Group' and 'Single of the Year' awards in 2012 and became the most streamed artist by New Zealanders on Spotify in 2018.

Known for singles 'Rise Up 2.0' and 'Don't Forget Your Roots', both songs reached number one and two, respectively, on the RIANZ singles charts and were certified double and triple platinum.

The band also became the first New Zealand band to sell out Western Springs Stadium to a crowd of more than 50,000.

“It's an honour to be playing the pre-game show for Game Three of State of Origin 2023!," lead singer Matiu Walter said via NRL.com.

"We are huge fans of rugby league and State of Origin is the pinnacle of the sport. To be playing a part in the action is something we will never forget. We can't wait!”