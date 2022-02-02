The New Zealand Warriors will finally be able to play home games in 2022.

While the club announced plans for a mid June return to Mount Smart Stadium when the draw was released, that was thrown into question by Australia's COVID outbreak, the onset of the omicron variant and the slamming shut of New Zealand's borders for an unspecified period.

In an announcement on Thursday morning though, the New Zealand government announced their plans for the re-opening of the border.

The first stage will see New Zealanders in Australia being able to return to the nation without hotel quarantine but with a period of quarantine at home from February 27, before New Zealanders from the rest of the world will be able to return on March 13 with the same rules.

International students will be included from April, before persons travelling without the need for a visa - including Australia - will be able to return in July.

Jacinda Ardern revealed those dates could be pushed earlier though.

Step 4 sees the biggest expansion yet, and includes our Australian cousins and all other visitors and other visitors and business travellers who can normally enter New Zealand without a visa,” she said at a press conference.

“I want to place strong emphasis on this being the latest we expect this to begin. There is a high likelihood of this date coming forward as we progress through the next stage of the pandemic.”

When asked whether the club would be able to return home, minister of sport Grant Robertson simply replied "yes it does."

NZ International Border Announcement "The Breakers and the Warriors, does this mean they can come home now?⁰" "Yes it does*" - Minister of Sport Grant Robertson 🥺🤌 — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) February 2, 2022

It means the New Zealand Warriors, will, at worst, be able to play home games again from July.

Their current first home game is scheduled for June 18 against the Penrith Panthers in Round 15, however, that would require the dates to be pushed forward.

They are then scheduled to play the Wests Tigers on July 3 in Auckland, before a pair of away games against the Parramatta Eels and Caberra Raiders.

Their Round 20 home game against the Melbourne Storm will now almost certainly be played at home on the 29th of July, but the club will remain hopeful that they are able to play either the Panthers or Tigers at home before that.

In the best-case scenario, the Warriors will play five games in Auckland this season, with the Bulldogs and Titans set to be hosted during the final five weeks of competition.