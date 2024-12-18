The head of the South Island Keas' NRL expansion bid, David Moffett, has launched a scathing critique of the New Zealand Warriors, accusing the club of failing to live up to its potential as the country's sole NRL representative.

Moffett has gone so far as to propose that the Warriors be required to re-bid for their NRL licence, arguing that a comparison between the club's 30-year performance and the Keas' ambitious vision would highlight the need for change.

“After 30 years of unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities, it's time for the NRL to take a hard look at the state of rugby league in New Zealand,” Moffett declared.

“The Warriors have long held an unchallenged position as the country's sole NRL representative, yet their track record raises serious questions about whether they've maximised the potential of that privilege.”

Moffett's bold criticism was positioned around performance and development.

“The Warriors' record speaks for itself,” Moffett said.

“One grand final appearance in 30 years, limited grassroots development and minimal contribution to expanding rugby league's footprint. The current structure of the Warriors does little to elevate the domestic game.

“Pathways for players, investment in facilities and grassroots development remain stagnant. Their reliance on feeder teams traveling to Australia underscores a lack of genuine engagement with the broader rugby league community in New Zealand.”

The South Island Kea bid, which was rejected by the NRL in favour of Papua New Guinea's inclusion, promises a considered alternative.

Moffett outlined a vision focused on Pacific Island player pathways, grassroots investment and creating a 'truly national footprint for rugby league in New Zealand'.

The bid proposed leveraging state-of-the-art facilities in Christchurch and Dunedin to help expand the sport's reach.

The rejection of both the South Island Kea and Orcas bids has left New Zealand without a second NRL team, a situation the Warriors appear to support.

In a recent statement, the club suggested the country isn't ready for another NRL team for at least a decade - a stance which has inflamed Moffett, with the Kea leader implying the Warriors have actively hindered the sport's development by maintaining their monopoly.

While the NRL eyes Perth as a likely contender for future expansion, the debate around New Zealand's rugby league future continues.

Any call for the Warriors to re-bid for their license is unlikely to gain immediate traction, but it highlights the dissatisfaction among those who believe rugby league in New Zealand has not reached its potential.