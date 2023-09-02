Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has revealed Daly Cherry-Evans is a certainty to be picked in the 20-man squad for the upcoming Pacific tri-series.

The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission, in conjunction with the International Rugby League, confirmed earlier this year that Australia would clash with New Zealand and Samoa in a tri-series at the end of the season.

It means Mal Meninga has a number of difficult selection questions on his hands, with only 20 players to be picked in the Kangaroos squad.

While train on squads are expected to begin being named from next week as players are bounced out of the competition in the NRL, the biggest question could well be around the number seven jersey.

Both Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary were selected in the Australian squad for last year's Rugby League World Cup which was held in England, and Meninga told NRL.com that the Manly Sea Eagles halfback was well in contention again off the back of what has been his "best year."

“I reckon Chez [Daly Cherry-Evans] has had his best year, and we are picking a squad,” Meninga said per NRL.com.

“I haven't had a chat with the other selectors but Daly and Nathan are the best two No.7s so I assume that if he is available, he will get selected.

“Chez can also play No.6, or he can play No.9, so his versatility adds to the strength of picking him. He could be a terrific No.14.”

Cherry-Evans missed the semi-final and final of last year's World Cup, and could again find himself behind Nathan Cleary in the pecking order, with the Penrith star guiding the side into the top two yet again as the men from the foot of the mountains push for a third straight premiership.

Cleary will also have the benefit of playing in the finals series, while Cherry-Evans has played his last club game and will now have to find a way to stay fit for the next six weeks.

The call on Cherry-Evans from Meninga comes after he confirmed James Tedesco would be picked as fullback a number of weeks ago.