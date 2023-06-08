Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has confirmed David Fifita will be fit for Origin 2 after being left out of the side to play the Wests Tigers on Thursday evening to kick-off Round 15.

The Titans, who are desperate to turn things around and pick up a sixth win of the season, will have to do so without Fifita after he finished last week's game against the Canterbury Bulldogs with headaches.

Fifita, who backed up from State of Origin 1 on just four days rest, has appeared to have suffered delayed concussion symptoms, but Holbrook said he wasn't in doubt for Origin 2, which will be played on Wednesday, June 21 in Brisbane.

"He just finished the game with some headaches," Holbrook said.

"He pulled up for a couple of days with headaches, so we thought there was no point trying to get him to back up on a short turnaround.

"He will be fine for Origin, but we just didn't want to back him up with a five-day turnaround. It wasn't the right thing to do. We have to take precaution in those areas, so that's the reason he won't play."

Fifita, who was immense for the Queensland side in their Origin 1 victory in Adelaide over the Blues, has also been at his best for the Titans this year.

Dropped from the Queensland side last year, he has fought his way back into a Maroon jersey and Holbrook admitted that he would be a huge loss for the club in their endeavour to beat a rejvuvinated Tigers' outfit on Thursday evening.

The Titans also go into the game without Kieran Foran who is currently in the middle of a month off as he attempts to overcome knee problems, although the Titans get AJ Brimson, Jaimin Jolliffe and Brian Kelly back for the clash.

"He is a massive loss," Holbrook said.

"He and Kieran [Foran] are two of our strike players. You're always going to miss your best players, but the good news is the fact of who is coming back.

"To have AJ back in, Jimmy Jolliffe and Brian Kelly. It's great we have those guys. You are always going to play better with your best players, but it's the right thing to do."

Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Thursday evening.