The Melbourne Storm reportedly have a handshake agreement with Sua Fa'alogo's management to explore his contract if Ryan Papenhuyzen extends his time with the club.

Papenhuyzen is off-contract with the men in purple at the end of 2025 and could hit the free market as soon as November 1 if he doesn't re-sign before then.

Despite that, the Storm have made it clear they have made an offer for Papenhuyzen and have every intention of re-signing the champion fullback, who played in Sunday evening's grand final against the Penrith Panthers.

It has now emerged, according to journalist Michael Chammas, that if Papenhuyzen does extend his time with the Storm, the club will sit down with Fa'alogo's management to determine if he will see out his contract at the club.

"Matt Tripp, the Storm chairman, has a verbal undertaking with Sua Fa'alogo's manager Liam Ayoub that if Ryan Papenhuyzen wants to extend his time, they will sit back down and look at his contract," Chammas said on Triple M Radio program The Saturday Scrum.

"Now, that is not a clause in his contract; it's not in writing, so it will come down to whether Melbourne keep their word, but there are clubs circling Sua Fa'alogo. He is an exceptional talent, he wants to play fullback, and that will be a real test of what Melbourne do.

"It's the same with Jonah Pezet, and they are looking to extend him long-term, but Jahrome Hughes is the best player in the world right now."

Up until now, Fa'alogo has been used either as the backup option to Papenhuyzen or off the bench in certain circumstances, but his push for more playing time in the Victorian capital - or at another club - is undeniable, and the rumours of clubs circling is sure to add to the tension and uneasiness in Melbourne over his future.

Fa'alogo only recently re-signed with the Storm and is due to be on a contract until at least the end of 2028.