Dominic Young's brother Alex has confirmed the England international and Sydney Roosters' bound winger is “all good.”

The younger Young brother, who was set to play for England in their three-match Test series against Tonga, was instead hospitalised with an infection that spread to his brain.

Speaking from his first session ahead of a shot with the Sydney Roosters to make the NRL, Young's brother Alex revealed to Channel 9 News that Dominic is now “all good.”

“I was on the plane as he went into hospital so it was a bit like what's going on here. I've been reassured, I've been on FaceTime with him this morning and stuff and he is all good,” Young said on 9 News.

Dominic himself, who has now been ruled out of the three Tests against Tonga, will return to Australia to link up with his new Sydney Roosters teammates in the coming weeks after a switch from the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2023.

Young's spot in the Roosters' best 17 is all but guaranteed, with Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii, Joseph Manu and James Tedesco also included in an elite back five.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald though, Young revealed the infection “was quite serious.”

“The infection I had spread to the brain, which was quite serious,” Young told the publication.

“I obviously had to get that removed and it's just being monitored now. It was surgery, they had to go up through my nose and remove it, kinda drain it.

“It started from a sinus infection. I was congested for a little bit and I flew over and the pressure in my head made it worse.

“The doctors got pretty concerned, I went for a scan and then they realised it had spread a bit. That's when it all kicked up.”

Young is still in hospital in England, but that hasn't stopped brother Alex from commencing training in Australia. While he has only played low-level rugby league in England, he has played for Jamaica at last year's Rugby League World Cup.

He revealed that his brother had put in a good word for him, but the Roosters signed him based on the potential they were able to view.

“I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe I could do some things,” the older brother told 9 News.

“I think it was probably mentioned [Dominic putting in a good word]. Obviously, they took a look to see if there was any potential there they could work with and I'd like to repay that faith,” he said.

The Roosters' pre-season will officially get underway in November, although those players in post-season internationals, including Dominic Young and English teammate Victor Radley, won't be due back until their off-season leave periods are complete.