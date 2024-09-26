Melbourne Storm star Harry Grant has commenced talks with the club over a contract extension, despite a major salary cap headache in the Victorian capital.

It has been widely reported the Storm are stretched when it comes to their salary cap, and it's hardly a surprise given the top heavy nature of their squad.

Grant, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes are all among the top players in their respective spine positions, while the likes of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Tui Kamikamica and Xavier Coates among others are all on significant contracts.

But that won't stop the Storm - who are also in negotiations with Papenhuyzen over the fullback's future - from attempting to lock Grant down on a long-term deal.

The club's owner Matt Tripp, speaking to News Corp, revealed the grand ambition is for Grant to finish his career at the Storm - if not for a loan stint at the Wests Tigers, that would make him a one-club player.

“I want him to finish his career at the Melbourne Storm,” Tripp told the publication.

“He is our captain, he is right up there in terms of his on and off-field leadership. He has matured unbelievably since being handed the captaincy.

“He is a priority for us.”

At 26 years of age, Grant will have turned 27 before his deal ends, and 28 if he elects to take an option in his favour for 2026.

Should he take the option, he would be free to negotiate again from November 1 next year, while at present, he could talk to rival clubs from November 1 this year.

But the Storm are looking to make that a non-issue by having the Queensland State of Origin player re-sign sooner rather than later.

Talks have been put on pause during the finals, but it's believed they will ramp up again as soon as the campaign is over for Craig Bellamy's side, who clash with the Sydney Roosters on Friday evening for a spot in the grand final.