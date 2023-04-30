St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has quickly shut down questions directed at captain Ben Hunt over his future after the club's tight loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon in Wollongong.

The Dragons, who at times looked lost with the football in hand as they let an injury-ravaged Bulldogs side claim the two vital competition points, have been under pressure for much of the season.

Griffin's future is already well known to have been discussed behind closed doors, with reports suggesting he has been asked to re-apply for his job if he wants to remain at the Red V in 2024.

It's understood the Dragons have already begun to source their top names as next year's replacement coach, with Griffin struggling for the most part since his time at the joint-venture commenced in 2021.

Asked at the post-match press conference whether Griffin was under pressure for his future, Hunt was non-commital.

"It has been raised before we kicked a ball this year," Hunt said at a seeming loss for words.

Griffin would quickly interject, defending his captain over the line of questioning and suggesting his own future had been talked about enough.

"I don't think you need to get him to answer anything like that. He has answered that enough," Griffin interjected, shutting down the line of questioning.

But Hunt did concede the Dragons' season is close to going on the line after four straight narrow losses. All of those games have seen the Dragons seemingly forget how to win, with the club scoring as many or, in the case of the Anzac Day game against the Roosters, more, tries than their opposition.

Yesterday's loss leaves the Dragons in 15th spot on the table with just two wins from eight games, and already four points outside the top eight.

"No definitely not [we can't afford to continue giving up ground to the teams ahead]. We need a win," Hunt added.

The Dragons will have a chance to get back into the winners' circle next weekend when they play the Wests Tigers during magic round.