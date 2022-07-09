They were born together, they made their NRL debut together, and while their Origin debuts are three years apart, they will be Blue together as brother Daniel watches Jacob Saifiti run out for his New South Wales debut on Wednesday night.

Daniel Saifiti has already amassed seven Origin games since his Game Two, 2019 debut for the Blues, and while a combination of injury and poor form saw him miss this series entirely, he'll still be cheering as brother Jacob runs out in sky blue for the first time.

A rib injury sustained by Payne Haas in Round 16 saw the Brisbane behemoth ruled out for the decider, before a hamstring injury to his replacement Jordan McLean opened the door for Jacob Saifiti to join the bench.

While to many out there it's Jacob's 'Steven Bradbury moment', twin brother Daniel knows that his identical front-row partner has earned this opportunity.

"I was the first person he called. He was breaking down, all the emotions hit him" Daniel told the Canberra Times.

"We had a little cry together about everything, how far he's come, everything he's overcome. He deserves it."

While the pair won't get to share the Origin arena this time around, Daniel has at least offered up some words of wisdom for his brother, who he'll watch from the Suncorp stands this week.

"(Origin) is sort of NRL on steroids. It's faster, more physical. Your head will spin and your lungs will be blown but just keep moving you're feet and you'll be fine."

While he only beat Jacob into the world by a matter of minutes, there's little doubt Daniel will be a proud big brother on Wednesday night, as Jacob finally realises a lifelong dream.