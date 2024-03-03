While the Rabbitohs will be licking their wounds after losing to Manly, Jason Demetrious has spoken highly on the debut of winger Jacob Gagai.

At 28 years old, Gagai became the second-oldest player to make their first-grade debut in the club's history - and one of the oldest in rugby league history - on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Called into the side after injuries or suspensions to Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Tyrone Munro and Izaac Thompson, Gagai had a dream debut as he crossed the line for a try. However, Gagai and his 16 teammates could not walk away with the victory.

Scoring off a beautiful pass from Latrell Mitchell, Gagai was praised by Jason Demetriou post-match for his performances on both ends of the field.

Demetriou added that the winger showcased that he can compete at the NRL level after 81 appearances and 29 tries in the NSW Cup over the past eight years from 2016-23 - 23 games and eight tries for the Newcastle Knights and 58 games and 21 tries for the Rabbitohs.

"Obviously, it's rewarding and pleasing to see a guy come through the system and battled for a number of years," Demetriou said post-match.

"I don't think there are too many that would've debuted after 28 years old, so he's definitely in a small minority of people there, and he acquitted himself really well.

"I thought he was excellent defensively on that edge.

"He scored a try that was really hard to finish, and you could see the energy and the excitement from the players when he scored that try as well because it meant as much to them as it did to him.

"And to hear his dad and family speak pre-game was pretty special.

"It's definitely those moments that you think about in your career that you're pretty lucky to be a part of, and it goes to show tonight that the journey was worth it, and he showed he can handle playing in the NRL."

After the game, Jason Demetriou would also provide an update if the club incurred any injuries during the match.

The Rabbitohs coach mentioned Davvy Moale and Jai Arrow but believes the duo will be fine and ready for round two.

"No major ones," he said when asked if any injuries occurred during the 80 minutes.

"Davvy Moale's got a bit of a hamstring twinge, but I think he'll be okay and Jai (as) always is batted and bruised, but he should be fine."