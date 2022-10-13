Further details have emerged surrounding the Manly Sea Eagles' decision to sack head coach Des Hasler.

Hasler, a two-time premiership-winning coach at Manly, reportedly parted ways with the club earlier today, although the Sea Eagles are yet to make an official statement.

Sydney Morning Herald journalist, Andrew Webster, provided further context on the decision when he spoke on SEN's The Run Home earlier today.

“I have spoken to George Mimis (Hasler's manager) and there's no doubt about it, he's been sacked by the club that he's had an association with 30 years,” Webster stated.

“It's now in the hands of the lawyers, I know Des is quite confident in his position for a heavy payout from the club, he had one year to go on his $900,000 deal.

“They tried to maneuver him out of the club, they're dealing with Des Hasler, who is one of the most experienced and ruthless coaches that's around.”

It was only last week that Manly began talks of limiting Hasler's coaching authorities at the club and bringing Anthony Seibold in as a long-term replacement after 2023.

"(Manly) knew what they were getting, (Hasler has) gone through this whole process at Canterbury Bankstown only four years ago.

“Des managed to get a million-dollar payout on that occasion, they thought they could put conditions on him that would make him angry and walk out without a payout, but yesterday he told them he was going to accept their conditions.

“He called their bluff basically, in light of that Manly has decided to terminate him today.”