Former Parramatta back and convicted sexual assaulter Jarryd Hayne is set to return to the dock in November in a bid to overturn his custodial sentence.

In March of this year, Hayne was found guilty of two charges of sexual intercourse without consent and handed a prison sentence of five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

The 33-year-old was found culpable of violating a then 26-year-old Newcastle woman in her own home during September of 2018.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hayne’s plea was officially launched on Thursday morning after his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, presented the necessary documentation to the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal.

Despite the aforementioned sentence handed down earlier this year, Hayne has maintained his innocence and is set to return to present his case via a video link on November 29 after next being mentioned by the court on October 28.

The NRL is still yet to make a judgement on whether Hayne will be stripped of his Daly M honours after announcing that the motion had been tabled in late March of this year.