The Sydney Roosters have won four of their first six games, but by their own admission, haven't played at the standards expected ahead of Monday's traditional ANZAC Day clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Roosters were undoubtedly one of the big favourites heading into the season, but have so far been trumped on form by the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.

After battling through an injury crisis last year, it was thought a number of returning stars, a reduced pressure load on James Tedesco, and plenty of experience for younger members of the squad would all combine to see the tri-colours become something of an unstoppable force.

That has been anything but the truth thus far though, with losses against the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs coupled with a pair of unconvincing wins in the last fortnight over current bottom-eight sides the Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors.

Despite that, Robinson says he isn't worried by the club's start after Luke Keary admitted similar during the week.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the club's captain's run, the coach - who has recently signed a long-term extension to remain at the helm in Bondi - said he has a plan.

"We know where we're at," Robinson said.

"I said it a couple of weeks ago. Keary mentioned something like it too.

"We know, but we're not waiting in that position and crossing our fingers. We know where we're headed.

"We have a plan and that's about us improving our game. It's been a good start but we want to get better and it's no different for tomorrow."

Robinson pointed to new combinations being built as a big part of the way the club were moving forward.

"(Sam Walker)'s transition to five-eighth and to the left hand side and getting those combos has been good," Robinson said.

"He's attacking the game a little more.

"Luke is taking control of the game and Sam has more freedom there.

"Now it's time for Sam, Sam (Verrills), Luke, Teddy and Rads to keep growing over the next month."

The Roosters will take on the Dragons at 4pm (AEST) on Monday.