England coach Shaun Wane might have a policy to pick English-born players ahead of those who have English heritage, but that doesn't mean Jackson Hastings' stunning NRL form with the Wests Tigers hasn't got him firmly on the radar for a World Cup spot at the end of the year.

Hastings, who had played in England and represented Great Britain in four Tests during 2019 under former coach Wayne Bennett, moved back to the Tigers at the start of the season for another crack at the NRL.

It's paid dividends thus far, with Hastings involved in two back-to-back wins since returning from suspension, and while it's thought George Williams and Jonny Lomax are the front-runners for England's number seven jersey, Wane has revealed to NRL.com that he is going to make the trip down under to watch magic round in person.

Hastings won't be the only player he is watching, with plenty of other English-eligible players available for selection at the end of year World Cup, which will be hosted in the United Kingdom.

“I am coming to Australia for the Magic Round,” Wane said.

“I watch all NRL games and love the intensity.

“Many England qualified players are in form - Jackson being one of them. When he was with Wigan, I personally met him and told Jackson exactly what I liked and what I felt he needed to improve on in his game. That still stands.”

Eligible for England through his grandmother, Hastings was part of the 2019 Great Britain Lions tour, when the nation lost to Tonga, New Zealand (twice) and Papua New Guinea on a horrendous tour to the pacific.

England were, however, runners up in the last World Cup, losing the final in a tight affair with Australia. Prior to that, they hadn't made a final since 1995, losing again to Australia.

England last won the tournament in 1972 as Great Britain, when the tournament was hosted in France.