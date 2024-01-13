The season has yet to start, but Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has already revealed a selection bombshell regarding the No.1 jersey.

The Courier Mail has revealed that AJ Brimson is expected to start the season in the centres, which will see him stripped of the No.1 jersey.

Despite appearing for Queensland in Game 3 of State of Origin last year, the surprising move is due to the sudden rise of Jayden Campbell.

The decision also means Brimson's move to the centres will see a three-way race move down to two between Campbell and Keano Kini for the fullback position.

“Fullback is my favourite spot, but Des is the big dog and Des will pick the team,” Brimson said via the publication earlier this pre-season.

“At the end of the day, whatever team he wants, I think he's going to pick to give us the best chance to win the comp.

“I'll have to kind of learn (to play centre) this pre-season, but I am open to doing that … we'll see what happens. I'm open to everything and am being optimistic.

“I love playing for the Titans and living on the Gold Coast, so I'm happy to play anywhere … I just want to play finals footy.”

It is understood that Jayden Campbell is set to win the race for the No.1 jersey, but rising star Keano Kini is an outside chance for the now-vacant spot.

As Campbell is still sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery, Kini has been reportedly tearing the house down at the club's pre-season training and is set to earn more than his six NRL games last season.

Former Gold Coast Titans football manager Scott Sattler believes moving Brimson away from the number one jumper could see him become a representative centre and follow in the footsteps of Valentine Holmes, who made the same transition a while back.

It will also allow him to spend more time on the field. Known to be injury-prone, the move allows Brimson to reduce his physical load.

“It doesn't surprise me because you've got to find a place for your best players,” he told News Corp.

“The fortunate part about AJ's game is he's so versatile. You can play him in the halves, fullback, centres or utility, but he's too good for that. He's the one that's far more adaptable to any sort of game.

“Playing centre is going to be a really good shift for him. I think AJ will become a centre at Origin level or at worst the next Queensland No. 14 when Ben Hunt retires.

“He will make the Titans a better strike force with him in the centres and Jayden at fullback.”