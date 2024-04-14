Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has confirmed star Queensland State of Origin forward David Fifita is yet to make a call on his future.

It was revealed earlier this year that despite re-signing with the club on a deal which was set to see him remain a Titan until at least the end of 2026, there was a clause inserted in his contract to ensure he was enjoying life under Des Hasler.

If, by Round 10, he wasn't, then he could look to leave the club by activating the clause.

It's not the first time Fifita has had a clause in his contract, having originally been linked with a departure following the axing of Justin Holbrook last year. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was in the same boat as Fifita at that stage, only to subsequently re-sign for a decade.

The Canberra Raiders, according to News Corp are still interested in potentially signing Fifita should he elect to leave the Robina-based outfit.

The Raiders have been clear in their recruitment desire to pick up a second-rower, although to this stage have missed Fifita each time they have made a play. The club did sign Zac Hosking from the Penrith Panthers, but are still keen to add another star to their ranks ahead of the retirement of Elliott Whitehead at the end of 2024, and with the ongoing uncertainty around the future of Corey Harawira-Naera following his on-field medical issue mid last year.

Regardless of the interest from the green machine, Hasler said he expects the Titans to retain Fifita.

“(There is no update) other than the fact it's until round 10. Once that inevitably gets closer, I'd imagine everything will start to heat up a little bit more,” Hasler said per News Corp.

“That's all I can really shed on it at the moment and I won't go into any more details about it because there are none.

“I'm pretty confident he'll stay.”

Hasler himself is under plenty of pressure with the Titans yet to pick up a win in 2024 ahead of their Round 6 clash with the Canberra Raiders to close Round 6 on Sunday evening.

Fifita has four weeks to make a call over the clause in his contract.