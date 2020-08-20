Melbourne Storm’s Brandon Smith may well have played his last game for the game.

Smith suffered a suspected broken jaw in Thursday night’s defeat to the Parramatta Eels which could see him out of action for four to six weeks as a best case scenario.

There is potential for it to be an eight to 10-week recovery should there be any further damage.

Storm say it’s a likely broken jaw for Brandon Smith. If confirmed 4-6 weeks usually best case, can extend out to ~ 8-10 weeks if complex or multiple fractures pic.twitter.com/2HJJyCcAij — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 20, 2020

Smith also has a tough decision to make if superstar Cameron Smith decides to play on in 2021.

Should Cameron Smith opt to play on, both the positions at the club for Tigers loan player Harry Grant and Brandon Smith will be under serious threat.

Grant has a clause in his contract that allows him to play elsewhere if it doesn’t work out for the Storm, but on the contrary for Brandon Smith, it’s understood that he will request a release should he choose to play a 20th season and his spot with the Storm be in doubt.

“Brandon Smith’s agent has informed the Storm in writing that they will seek a release from Melbourne if Cameron Smith decides to play on next year,” Yvonne Sampson said on Fox League.

“So if you are in the market for a hooker Michael Ennis then why would you look at Brandon Smith?”

“What Clint Gutherson brings is one Brandon Smith brings,” Ennis replied.

“He brings that desire to win and Matty Johns spoke about in the jersey presentation to son Cooper that to play for the Melbourne Storm takes a certain personality and a certain human being.

“Brandon Smith has done everything and above for Craig Bellamy’s side. He is a wonderful dummyhalf. He is tough, robust and he brings a lot of energy.

“The fact that he has played a role as a smaller middle forward for the Storm and he wants to play dummyhalf and some sides out their need to fill key positions with Brandon Smith.

“If Harry Grant is also coming back there Brandon doesn’t have an opportunity to play Origin. He only plays international footy for New Zealand which presents good value in the market.”

The Canterbury Bulldogs are a potential suitor should Smith leave the Storm at the end of the season.

Smith debuted for the Storm in 2017, scoring eight tries in his 57 games with the club.

He has also represented New Zealand seven times during this span.