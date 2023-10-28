Star international hooker Harry Grant is confident that the Kangaroos can bounce back from a disappointing second half against Samoa two weeks ago.

Australia will enter the clash after a one-week hiatus, while New Zealand are coming off a spectacularly dominant performance against Samoa, in which they took the sword to them, winning 50-0.

The Kiwis will also be looking for revenge as it will be the first time they face Australia since they were knocked out by them at last year's Rugby League World Cup - the Kangaroos would end up winning the tournament.

“It's crucial that we improve on our performance from the other week,” Grant said on SENQ.

“There were a couple of new combinations and debutants. Seeing the way the Kiwis played, they like to be very aggressive and very physical.

“They have a solid forward pack and good running backs. It will be a good test for us but I know that our boys are up for it.”

Australia has made three changes to their team, with Valentine Holmes and Jake Trbojevic returning, as well as Thomas Flegler making his international debut. They have entered the team for Selwyn Cobbo, Liam Martin and Payne Haas.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will also be replaced in the starting team by Reuben Cotter, while Nicho Hynes will also make his debut by joining the interchange bench.

The Storm hooker spoke about Valentine Holmes, who will play his first game since he was awarded a suspension for an off-field incident involving social media.

“He's really good and he's looking forward to another opportunity of representing Australia,” Grant added.

“It will be his 20th Test so he'll join a very prestigious group there. He's had a fair bit of time off with the Cowboys and he's missed the last couple of weeks.

“He has been working really hard to keep himself fit. He's very experienced even though he's pretty young (so) I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with him.”

The Kangaroos will take on the New Zealand Kiwis at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday evening at 20:10 AEDT.