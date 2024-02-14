The Harold Matthews Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs
1. Jayden Carter
2. Jahziah Palmer-Vaivao
3. Hunter Bell (c)
4. Marcellus Iakopo
5. Preston Talamaivao
6. Cedric Peti Tafola
7. Jhett Sydir
8. Joser Pomale
9. Nathaniel Tolu
10. Charbel Kheirallah
11. Roman Tuaimau
12. Heinz Lemoto
13. Cooper Flood
Interchange: 14. Cameron Bamblett 15. Steven Whalan 16. Talmage Brown 17. Leo-Stipe Latu
1. Tawa-Dean Simpkins
2. Paul Johnson
3. Chinedu Udeh
4. Braith Sloane
5. Jope Rauqe
6. Elijah Tu'ifua
7. Matthew Barakat
8. Xzavier Timoteo
9. Mason Phillips
10. Itula Seve (c)
11. Fine Fale
12. Solomone Tupou
13. Azariah Toki-Mautairi
Interchange: 14. Tristan Burns 15. Viliami Mahe 16. Albert Balchin 17. Malakai Ah-Loo