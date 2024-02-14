The Harold Matthews Cup will enter Round 3 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Back 1 - Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs 2 - South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles 3 - Illawarra Steelers vs Central Coast Roosters 4 - North Sydney Bears vs St George Dragons 5 - Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders 6 - Newcastle Knights vs Western Suburbs Magpies 7 - Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors Next Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs Penrith Panthers 1. Jayden Carter

2. Jahziah Palmer-Vaivao

3. Hunter Bell (c)

4. Marcellus Iakopo

5. Preston Talamaivao

6. Cedric Peti Tafola

7. Jhett Sydir

8. Joser Pomale

9. Nathaniel Tolu

10. Charbel Kheirallah

11. Roman Tuaimau

12. Heinz Lemoto

13. Cooper Flood Interchange: 14. Cameron Bamblett 15. Steven Whalan 16. Talmage Brown 17. Leo-Stipe Latu Canterbury Bulldogs 1. Tawa-Dean Simpkins

2. Paul Johnson

3. Chinedu Udeh

4. Braith Sloane

5. Jope Rauqe

6. Elijah Tu'ifua

7. Matthew Barakat

8. Xzavier Timoteo

9. Mason Phillips

10. Itula Seve (c)

11. Fine Fale

12. Solomone Tupou

13. Azariah Toki-Mautairi Interchange: 14. Tristan Burns 15. Viliami Mahe 16. Albert Balchin 17. Malakai Ah-Loo GAME TIME: SATURDAY 10:00AM AT WINDSOR SPORTS COMPLEX Back 1 - Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs 2 - South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles 3 - Illawarra Steelers vs Central Coast Roosters 4 - North Sydney Bears vs St George Dragons 5 - Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders 6 - Newcastle Knights vs Western Suburbs Magpies 7 - Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors Next