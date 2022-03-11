Despite previous suggestions that he would be edged out of Ricky Stuart's roster at the cessation of the 2022 season, Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera is set to continue his career in Canberra

Following reports last month that the Green Machine's salary cap constraints were tight enough to see Kiwi international squeezed out, the 26-year-old has re-signed with his home of two seasons.

The Raiders announced they had got their man in an official statement on Friday afternoon, with the Auckland-born inking a three-year deal that will expire at the end of 2025.

Speaking to the club's media team, Harawira-Naera expressed a genuine love for the one-team town and those he shares a locker room with.

“The club has been really welcoming since I’ve been down here after leaving another club,” he said.

“It’s very exciting, I love my life down here and I love the boys and I’m glad that the club want to have me as well because most players struggle and get a bit worried when their contract is on the line. I’m glad to get it done and I can focus on the season.”

The funds for this reversal in fortunes were sure to have amounted following the impending departure of fellow forward Ryan Sutton.

With the English international Kennel bound at the completion of the year and Harawira-Naera's future secured, further reports have claimed that Corey Horsburgh is also likely to remain in lime green beyond this season.

While Horsburgh will be required to big a bit more time before an agreement is made, Hooper held the view that pen will meet paper before the end of March.

The length of the 24-year-old's prospective deal is yet to be determined.

The pair of Coreys and Canberra are set to commence the 2022 season when they face the rebranded Sharks at 6:00pm AEDT at GIO Stadium on Friday night.