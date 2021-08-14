Canberra's Corey Harawira-Naera, Sydney's Victor Radley and Brisbane's Tyson Gamble are all set to be handed bans that will rule them out of action for the near future.

Following his sickening high shot that left Melbourne's Jahrome Hughes in need of assistance to exit the field on Thursday night, Harawira-Naera is set to be hit with either a three or four-week sentence by the judiciary.

Harawira-Naera was slapped with a grade-three reckless high tackle and would have been facing a six-week stint on the sidelines had he not held a spotless record across his career thus far.

The charge has come after the 26-year-old Kiwi's tackle on his compatriot saw him publicly throw himself at the mercy of adjudicators.

In a social media post, the Auckland born second-rower stated that he was left feeling awful about the misjudged shot and that he was filled with sorrow after his actions.

Thankfully for the former Panther and Pup, Hughes was more than happy to accept his apology and claimed that he understood there was no malice intended.

Should the Raiders remain in the eight by the time the regular season comes to a close, then Harawira-Naera will be in contention to return to Ricky Stuart's starting side.

In the latest incident across a season that has been chequered at best, Roosters forward Victor Radley is set to be stung with another ban.

Although a formal sentence is yet to be handed down, the 23-year-old Chook is facing between three to four-weeks away from first-grade action after his late hit on Albert Kelly during his team's one-point win against the Broncos.

After being cited in the same game, Gamble could miss as many as three-weeks following his crusher tackle on Sydney's Egan Butcher.

Despite drawing the attention, Penrith's Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary have escaped bans following their victory over the Dragons.

The pair had been under the microscope for a high tackle and a shoulder charge respectively and are in line for a financial punishments along with St George Illawarra's Adam Clune (dangerous contact) and Broncos back David Mead (careless high tackle).